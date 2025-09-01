TNPDCL’s negligence blamed as girl child suffers electric shock

CHENNAI: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl suffered injuries after she came into contact with an improperly covered underground electric cable at Loop Road in Foreshore estate on Saturday night.

The injured child, Jeshwin Anna was playing with her relatives outside the house when she came in contact with the tar used to seal the underground cable.

The incident happened around 10 pm. The girl was rushed to the government children's hospital, and her condition is stable.

Locals stated that they made repeated complaints to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) about faulty underground cables, but their issues have not been addressed, and they sought police action against the electricity department officials.