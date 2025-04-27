TN Highways Department to resume construction of Sevvapet ROB 

CHENNAI: The State Highways Department would soon begin the construction of the incomplete Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Sevvapet railway station near Tiruvallur.

The land acquisition process, which had brought the construction works to a standstill three years ago, has been completed. The railway portion of the work was completed in 2016.

The level-crossing gate was removed by the railway, and as of now, is unmanned. Residents lament over the frequent accidents, often fatal, which are going unchecked due to the pending works and the unmanned crossing.

However, officials of the Highways department are confident that residents of Sevvapet, Tiruvur and other neighbourhoods in Tiruvallur can soon heave a sigh of relief, as the department has called for the pending construction work, now costing Rs. 8.11 crore based on the revised estimate 2023-2024.

“The ROB serves as a major route, connecting Aranvoyal and Poonamallee via Aranvoyal-Tiruvallur Road. During the rainy season, the subway helps two-wheeler riders to cross the railway track, which is inundated even after mild showers. Residents in the adjoining areas of Sevvapet face difficulties in reaching Aranvoyal and have to travel around 15 km to reach Poonamallee,” explained R Kumar, a resident of Sevvapet.

In the Highways portion, 12 out of 17 decks have been completed. Retaining the wall and some portion of the drain, and the service road for flow of local traffic were completed on the Tiruvur side. Some portions of the retaining wall on the National Highway were partly completed.

The delay in land acquisition and the failure to hand over the land to the contractor had delayed the project. “But now, since the acquisition process is completed, the remaining work is progressing well,” sources with the State Highways said.