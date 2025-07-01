TNHB pushes for complete eviction in Pattinapakkam; residents challenge legality

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has stepped up eviction efforts in its Foreshore Estate residential complex in Pattinapakkam, serving notices to nearly all remaining occupants of the 96 rental flats spread across 16 blocks. What began as phased evictions in 2022 has now reached the final stretch, with only around 20 families reportedly still living in the aging buildings.

According to TNHB officials, the eviction drive is based on structural concerns. “The entire housing block is deemed to be unfit for living. It is dilapidated. That's why the eviction happened,” said an official from the department. The Board also claims several residents have not been paying rent and cites pending dues ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 8 lakh per household in some cases. “There are issues of subletting, too,” the official added. The housing board is now mostly empty.

The Pattinapakkam units, built more than 50 years ago, were originally allotted under the public quota to working-class and government employees under TNHB's low and middle-income housing schemes. In 2022, TNHB's Chief Revenue Officer cancelled allotments, citing the aging of the blocks. This was challenged by the Pattinapakkam MIG Residents' Welfare Association.

In an order dated April 25, 2024, observing that the TNHB had failed to provide affected residents with an adequate opportunity to present their case before cancellation, the Madras High Court stated: “The respondent could not establish that such an opportunity was provided to the petitioner. Thus, this court is inclined to provide an opportunity to the petitioner to put forth their case before the respondents.”

The residents argue the court’s move did not amount to a green light for eviction, but rather required TNHB to follow due process. Pointing out that several related writ petitions for alternate accommodation and rent-related disputes are still pending before the High Court, they allege a hidden motive behind the clearance.

“It's a 25-acre land parcel, of which 23 acres are lying vacant. They want to push us out and hand it over to private developers for commercial use,” said one allottee who has lived in the colony for over two decades.

Murugesan, a member of the Middle Income Group (MIG) Residents Association, said the TNHB had raised rent sharply in 2020 and continues to seek a 10% annual increment. “We fought the rent hike in court. We are currently paying the old rate of Rs 7,000. The claim that we owe Rs 21,000 monthly is not true.”

Another long-time resident added, “They say the buildings have been unsafe since 2012. Then why was no maintenance done? TNHB has not even painted the walls in over 30 years.”

Despite this, TNHB has continued serving eviction notices and has sought police protection to evict remaining families, as seen in notices dated February and March 2025.

Residents have also been demanding alternate accommodation, citing long-term tenancy and lack of fault on their part. “Four tenants got alternate accommodation due to their political connection. So, why is this not applicable for us?” questioned Murugesan. While the residents' association later filed additional writ petitions specifically seeking alternate housing, those cases are still pending.