TNEA counselling round 2: Tentative allotment list to be released on July 29

CHENNAI: With the second round of counselling for engineering aspirants completed, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) is all set to release the tentative allotment on Tuesday.

A senior official from the DoTE said on Monday that students who had secured cut-off marks between 178.9 and 143 had participated in the second round.

“Around 98,564 students were eligible to participate in the second round of counselling. Their choice filling of the preferred courses and colleges ended on Monday. After scrutinising the whole data, the tentative list will be released on Tuesday,” he stated.

Students have to confirm the tentative allocation on or before July 30. The provisional list for this round will be released on July 31.

“The last and the third round of counselling will start from August 7 for students with cut-off marks between 143 and 77. Over 1.01 lakh students are eligible to participate,” the official added. “Tentative list of students who participated in this round will be released on August 10.”

After getting confirmation from students, the provisional list will be released on August 12.