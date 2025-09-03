TN sanctions Rs 1,964 crore for Airport-Kilambakkam Metro Rail extension preparatory works

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government allotted Rs 1,964 crore for preparatory works for the much-anticipated extension of Metro Rail from Chennai airport to Kilambakkam.

According to a circular from the Department of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the funds would be used for a slew of preparatory works, including land acquisition and diversion of utilities like underway wires, pipes, and electric cables.

Of the allocation, Rs 1,816 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition while the remaining Rs 112.50 crore will be used for road works, topographic surveys, geotechnical investigation, barricading, tree cutting and replantation, signage, environmental protection, and traffic management.

The amount has been sanctioned as subordinate debt to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

The Metro Rail phase 1 is proposed to be expanded from the airport to Kilambakkam, covering a distance of 15.46 km. In August 2024, CMRL finalised a two-deck design to minimise cost and the height of the structure.

The proposed extension to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam is done with the anticipation of approval from the Centre for its share of funds for the Metro Rail line.

However, replying to a Right to Information (RTI) petition filed by GIS expert and transportation activist Dayanand Krishnan, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on August 27 that the detailed project report (DPR) was under preliminary examination. So far, there are no records regarding meetings held for it, the ministry said.

In August, the State government had sanctioned Rs 2,442 crore to CMRL for the preparatory works to be carried out for Metro Rail construction from Koyambedu to Pattabiram, for a total length of 21.76 km.