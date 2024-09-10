TN Samsung factory workers launch strike over wage hike, recognition of union

CHENNAI: Around a few hundred workers at a Samsung factory near Sunguvarchatram began an indefinite strike on Monday, demanding a wage hike and recognition of the CITU-affiliated Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU).

The workers gathered outside the factory at Sunguvarchatram and sat outside, raising slogans with demands for recognition of the union, the right to collective bargaining and wage hikes.

E Muthukumar, president of Samsung India Workers Union and Kancheepuram district secretary, CITU, said that the workers were forced to resort to the indefinite strike as the workers supporting the CITU union were forced by the management to support the workers’ committee by offering gifts and wage hikes.

“Our demands for holding talks on wage hike and other issues were ignored by the management. However, the management was blatantly involved in unfair labour practices in violation of the Industrial Dispute Act Section 5. The Labour department which should have supported the workers’ fair demand has been acting in support of the corporates,” he alleged.

He said that the workers have launched an indefinite strike from Monday at 9 am with an eight-point charter of demands including recognition of the CITU union, not to create a competing union, holding talks on wage hikes and other demands.

The strike call was given by the SIWU after the formation of the union in June.

CITU state president A Soundarajan sought the intervention of the labour department to fulfil the rightful demand of the workers for the recognition of their union. He said that the plant has been operational for 16 years and employs 1,700 workers. The wages of these workers are less than the wages of some of its vendors.

In a statement, he accused the management of preparing a form for setting up another organisation and forcing the workers to sign it.

“Those who support another organisation are being promised a refrigerator, television set, and money. Indulging in such activities to weaken a trade union is a serious offence under the Industrial Disputes Act. In the conciliation talks held before the Deputy Labour Commissioner, the management is acting with disrespect for the law. Left with no other option, the workers have been engaged in a strike as a final weapon since Monday,” he said.

Soundararajan said that the primary demands in the strike are the right to form a union and the right to collective bargaining.

“There is no room for compromise on this demand. The government should facilitate it,” he said.

Reacting to this, Samsung India spokesperson said, "At Samsung India, the welfare of our employees is our top priority. We actively engage with our workers to address any grievances they may have and comply with all laws and regulations. We will also ensure that there is no disruption to our consumers."