TN Handloom Society to supply uniforms for GCC’s sanitary workers

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had issued a work order to the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society (TNHWCSL) to supply uniforms for as many as 9,525 National Urban Livelihoods Mission Nominal (NULM) and Muster Roll (NMR) permanent sanitary workers at Rs 4.75 crore.

Out of the 15 zones, the sanitary workers in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones directly work under the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Considering the welfare and safety of the permanent NMR and NULM sanitation workers and to help them carry out their daily tasks safely, uniforms and welfare items should be provided to them, like the privatised workers.

As per this work order, 5,250 sanitary workers will get three sets of shirts and pants each at Rs 2.72 crore. And as many as 4,275 women sanitary workers will get three sets of tops each at Rs 1.17 crore.

Additionally, bamboo towels worth Rs 29 lakh, two cotton hand towels worth Rs 14.50 lakh, bags worth Rs 11.50 lakh and caps worth Rs 29 lakh will be distributed to all the workers. In total, the city corporation will spend Rs 4.75 crore in the 2025-26 financial year.