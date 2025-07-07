TN govt to set up 4 new study centres after success in CM Stalin‘s Kolathur constituency

CHENNAI: Following the resounding success of the ‘Muthalvar Padaippagam‘ in Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s Kolathur constituency, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to replicate the model by establishing four new common study centres in the city’s core areas.

‘Muthalvar Padaippagam’ (translated as Chief Minister’s Study Centre) is a public, free-to-use common study facility launched in Kolathur, the constituency of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. It was created as a quiet, resource-rich study environment for students, job aspirants, and researchers who may not have access to such facilities at home.

Here’s what it typically includes: Digital library access, Reading and reference areas, Free Wi-Fi, Workstations with computers, Book lending sections, air-conditioned study spaces and is accessible throughout the day.

The initiative has been a major success, with hundreds of students using it daily. Notably, six users of the Kolathur Centre cleared the TNPSC exam, which further boosted the project’s credibility.

The name “Muthalvar Padaippagam” reflects the Chief Minister’s personal interest in promoting education and accessible study infrastructure across Tamil Nadu, especially in urban areas where space and resources are often limited.

With the success of the Kolathur centre, tenders have been floated for these centres, which will come up in Ayanavaram, Pulianthope, Aminjikarai, and Perambur. Each facility will be equipped with modern digital libraries, reading rooms, book lending sections, and workstations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Depending on the size and location, the centres will have seating capacity ranging from 100 to over 300 users.

According to CMDA officials, the buildings are expected to be completed within seven months from the date of tender allotment. The estimated cost of construction ranges from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 10 crore per centre. The proposed centre in Ayanavaram will be a three-storey facility with a total seating capacity of 350 spread across the ground, first, and second floors. It will also include a parking area that can accommodate around 100 two-wheelers and 30 cars.

In Perambur, the CMDA plans to introduce an innovative open-air study centre alongside a children’s play area, catering especially to new parents and researchers who need a conducive space while managing their children. A landscaped area will add to the ambience.

At Aminjikarai, a compact digital library with seating for six users and a dedicated book lending section will be part of the plan, while Pulianthope will get a similar full-fledged facility as in Kolathur.

CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the Kolathur Centre, inaugurated earlier, has become a model of inclusive educational infrastructure. “At any time of the day, at least 200 students are present at the Kolathur centre. Six students from the facility have already cleared the TNPSC exams,” he said.

“The centres are being widely used by students, job aspirants, and even PhD scholars,” he added, highlighting plans to increase the number of computers and digital resources.

Users like Manonmani. G, a regular at the Kolathur facility, suggested that access to premium study portals and news websites would further enhance the experience. Officials said this suggestion is under active consideration.