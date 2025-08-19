TN govt to recruit fishermen youth as coastal home guards

CHENNAI: As part of the state’s efforts to strengthen the safety measures on shores and to provide job opportunities to the coastal population, the Greater Chennai Home Guards has invited applications from fishermen youth, who possess excellent swimming skills, for appointment as coastal Home Guards.



According to a release, applicants should not have any criminal record. They should be residents of Chennai city staying within a radius of 20 km of Marina shore.

“Applicants must hold a valid ration card and must be above 18 years of age and below 50 years as on August 1, 2025,” it stated.

The applicants should possess a minimum educational qualification of Class 10 (pass or fail) and submit other necessary certificates issued by the fisheries department to show that they are from the fishing community.

The selected candidates would be trained for 45 days and then deployed to the Marina Marine police station to assist the Coastal Security Group in Chennai city coastal areas. For night rounds and day patrol, Rs 560 will be paid as special allowance, the release said.

Applications are available at the Greater Chennai Home Guards office functioning from the Saidapet police station campus. Filled-out applications must be sent by post or submitted in person on or before 5 pm, September 30.

For further details, contact: 95667 76222/94981 35373.