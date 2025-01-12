TN govt not acting, rickshaws threaten fare hike

CHENNAI: With the state government failing to revise autorickshaw fares despite a Madras High Court directive, the autorickshaw drivers' union in the city has announced it will follow its own new fare structure from February 1, with the minimum charge increased to Rs 50 from the existing Rs 25.

It may be noted that the state government has not revised the fares since 2013.

In a statement, Zahir Hussain, general secretary of Urimai Kural Driver Union, said all autorickshaw drivers' unions have decided to follow the revised fare structure.

As per the union fare structure, autos will charge Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 18 for every kilometre thereafter. While the waiting charge for one minute will be Rs 1.50, services between 11pm and 5am will be charged 50 per cent extra.

As per the existing fare, fixed by the government in 2013, Rs 25 is charged for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every kilometre thereafter.

Hussain said with the rising costs of household expenses, spare parts, insurance and RTO fees, drivers are struggling to meet ends.

Despite several petitions and protests over the years, seeking the revision of auto fares, officials have not taken any action.

Rising costs are forcing drivers to charge extra from passengers, he said, adding that the union has decided to increase auto fares unilaterally until the state government officially revises the existing fare.