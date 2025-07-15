TN govt fields senior IAS officers as spokespersons; EPS warns officers against fake narratives

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday appointed four additional Chief Secretaries as spokespersons to educate the people about government schemes and coordinate with other departments on their implementation.

The move, a first of its kind by a State administration, drew instant criticism from opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who warned the officers of retribution when the AIADMK returns to power after the 2026 Assembly polls if they indulge in false propaganda for the ruling DMK.

According to a government statement, Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, TNEB chairman and managing director J Radhakrishnan, Revenue Secretary P Amudha, and Rural Development Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, all additional CS-rank officers, have been appointed as spokespersons, who will brief the media in consultation with Chief Secretary N Muruganandam.

Radhakrishnan will comment on schemes pertaining to energy, health, transport, cooperatives, overseas Tamils welfare, school education, higher education, handloom, and human resources management departments. Dheeraj Kumar will be in charge of home and prohibition departments, while Amudha will be spokesperson for revenue, social welfare, disabled welfare, Adi Dravidar welfare, BC welfare, housing, highways, tourism, and special programme implementation departments.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi will be spokesperson for municipal administration, rural development, animal husbandry, agriculture, water resources, environment, MSMEs, industries, and natural resources departments.

Justifying their appointment, the statement said the aim was to provide accurate information to the people expeditiously.

This did not cut ice with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, who termed the move as a ‘political gimmick’ and asked how they would discharge their duties in their department.

Palaniswami also warned the officers that they would be answerable once the AIADMK returns to power, especially if they are found spreading misleading information.

"Officials should stick to their designated roles and share only facts regarding government schemes. If they disseminate incorrect details that favour the ruling party, they will be held accountable by the AIADMK, which will surely return to power with a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly polls," he said while addressing a gathering in Vadalur in Cuddalore, where he visited on Monday as part of Statewide yatra.