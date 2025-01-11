TN govt considering Lighthouse-Neelankarai sea bridge, says Minister Velu

CHENNAI: Minister for PWD EV Velu on Friday informed the assembly that the government is exploring the possibility of building a sea bridge between Lighthouse and Neelankarai. Officials are preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the ambitious project aimed at easing traffic in the city.

Responding to deputy speaker K Pitchandi's demand to construct a sea bridge from Lighthouse to Mamallapuram, similar to the Atal Setu bridge in Mumbai, during the question hours, the minister said it was a good suggestion but would be too far-fetched at this point in time. He, however, said the department is exploring the feasibility of constructing a bridge in the sea for a 15-km stretch between Lighthouse and Neelankarai.

The department has initiated the process of preparing the DPR for the same, said the minister, and added they are also considering various options for the funding model.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has promised us financial aid for the road project. We are discussing whether to seek financial assistance from the Centre or opt for a public-private partnership model. We are also considering whether it can be done as a state project, he added.

Soon, the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA) would take up the six-laning of the stretch between Thiruvanmiyur and Akkarai to ease traffic on the ECR, he said, adding that TNSHA would also take up the construction of all bridges in the future.

On Pitchandi's query about whether the government is planning to construct a bridge between Dhanushkodi and Sri Lanka, the minister responded that the project was rejected by the Sri Lankan government. However, the TN government would write to the Union government regarding the proposal connecting the island nation.