TN govt can undertake public-related projects on Madras Racing Club land, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the State government to proceed with any public-related project, including the strengthening and improvement of ponds, on the 160.86 acres recovered from the Madras Race Club (MRC) at Guindy.

The land worth Rs 6,500 crore was recovered from the Madras Rad Club on September 9, 2024, following the termination of a lease deed granted pre-independence for 99 years. After resuming possession of the land, about 118 acres had been handed over to the Horticulture Department, which has floated a tender for the Eco Park project.

However, the club filed a suit challenging the termination of lease and resumption of possession, based on which a single judge directed the parties to maintain the status quo. In the interim order dated July 4, the judge permitted the calling of tenders, but did not allow the government to proceed further due to the order of status quo.

Appearing for the State government, senior counsel P Wilson submitted that the Eco Park project was an integrated flood mitigation approach involving the creation of a scientifically designed Blue-Green Park capable of accommodating, storing, and recharging substantial quantities of floodwater - an essential measure to safeguard the city from future monsoon disasters, especially floods and related fatalities.

Wilson added that Chennai has been experiencing rising ambient temperatures and urban heat stress, directly impacting its citizens' health and well-being.

Given the onset of the northeast monsoon and the imminent danger of floods that could cause grave hardships to people in areas such as Velachery, Adambakkam, Guindy, Madipakkam, and Pallikaranai, the interim order should be suspended, he contended.

Appearing for the club, PH Arvind Pandian requested Justice SM Subramaniam to recuse from hearing the case, as he had previously heard the matter when the order of the tahsildar concerning the implementation of lease rents was challenged. He also argued that the government should not deal with the property until the suit is disposed of.

But the bench rejected the request for Justice Subramaniam's recusal and permitted the government to use the 160.86 acres of resumed lands not only for strengthening and developing the ponds, but also for water storage and for any public-related projects.