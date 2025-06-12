TN DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin meets chess champs

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday met the winner of the 6th Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament, Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram, and runner-up GM R Praggnanandhaa.

They were also joined by GM D Gukesh, who recently secured his first classical win against World No 1 Magnus Carlsen and finished third at Norway Chess.

SDAT officials Atulya Misra, IAS and J Meghanatha Reddy, IAS were also present.