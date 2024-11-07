TN: Devotees throng Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai on last day of Skanda Sashti festival

CHENNAI: Hundreds of devotees thronged Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on the last day of the Skanda Sashti festival on Thursday.

Major temples in the city witnessed a huge devotee influx on the last day even amid rain to offer prayers.

In Kanchipuram, a huge number of devotees flocked to Kumara Kottam Arulmigu Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple on the occasion.

People observe 'Kanda Sashti' vratam (fasting) at the Lord Murugan temple located at Vadapalani as part of the festival Speaking to ANI, a devotee said, "This day is a very special day for Lord Murugan and Skanda Sasti Fasting is getting over by today (6th day).

The main event of the day is Soora Samharam will be held in the temple this evening." Skanda Sashti, also known as Kanda Shasthi Vratam, is an important observance dedicated to Lord Muruga and takes place during the Tamil month of Aippasi.

This year, the six-day festival began on November 2. During this period, devotees observe various forms of fasting to honor the deity, although the practices vary widely among individuals.

The festival begins on the New Moon day of the Tamil month of Aippasi. Skanda Sasti commemorates the destruction of evil by the Supreme General Kartikeya, son of Shiva, and today it is celebrated with the dramatic enactment of 'Soora Samharam'.

This is followed by the celestial wedding of Lord Murugan with Devasena. The 'Soora Samharam' performed at the Tiruchendur temple draws a large number of devotees from all over Tamil Nadu and southeast Asia.