TN commission for SC/ST felicitates Kabaddi player Karthika

CHENNAI: The members of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (TNSCST) felicitated R Karthika, the Kabaddi player from Kannagi Nagar, who was the vice-captain of the Indian team (under-18) that won gold at the recent Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

Speaking at the event, the vice-chairperson of the commission, writer Imayam, said, "We extended our wishes to Karthika, who had put forth an extraordinary game and recorded a victory for India along with her team. Karthika's victory shows that hard work is paramount and one is bound to win regardless of one's economic status or caste."

We wish Karthika to bring more victories in future games, he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin awarded a prize of Rs 25 lakh to Karthika.

It is to be noted that a special training centre for Kabaddi is being set up in Kannagi Nagar by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO).