TN Budget 2025: Multimodal transport terminals for Guindy, Washermanpet

CHENNAI: With rapid urbanisation increasing the demand for seamless connectivity, the state government has proposed two multimodal transport terminals at Guindy and Washermanpet.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that multimodal transport terminals will be established in Guindy and Washermanpet at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore each.

The multimodal terminals would have modern passenger facilities that integrate all modes of transport like bus, suburban railway and metro services.

Sources said that the Guindy Railway station, Guindy Metro and bus terminus on Guindy Industrial Estate would be integrated to provide seamless connectivity to passengers.

The Washermanpet Metro station, the Vallalar Nagar bus terminus and the Washermanpet Railway station would be integrated through a state-of-the-art multimodal transport terminal.

Thennarasu said that to reduce air pollution in metropolitan cities and enhance the environment, 950 electric buses in Chennai, 75 electric buses in Coimbatore and 100 electric buses in Madurai, in total, 1,125 electric buses will be deployed for public use starting this year, with loan assistance from the World Bank and the German Development Bank (KfW).

He said that an incentive fund of Rs 2,000 crore will be created in 2025-26

to provide performance-linked incentives to STUs to improve the operational efficiency, service delivery and financial condition of the State Transport Undertakings.

”For the improvement of service delivery in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, an amount of Rs 646 crore will be allocated as Operational Viability Gap Funding under the Chennai City Partnership Programme,” he added.

To provide transportation services to rural areas adjoining fast-growing urban areas, the mini-bus scheme which was introduced by the previous DMK government in 1997 is being expanded with revised rules and regulations in around 2,000 routes, he said. The government has allocated a total of Rs 12,964 crore including Rs.1,031 crore for procurement of 3,000 new buses and 750 existing buses with functioning chassis will be refurbished at an estimated cost of Rs.120 crore.