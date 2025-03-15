TN Budget 2025: AIADMK, BJP stage walkout of House alleging Tasmac scam; EPS flays govt’s culpability

CHENNAI: AIADMK and BJP legislators on Friday staged a walkout from the State Assembly ahead of Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu’s Budget speech alleging corruption in State-run liquor corporation Tasmac.

The parties flagged the recent the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches conducted at the liquor company and claimed that over Rs 1,000 crore 'scam' has been unearthed by the central agency, demanding the resignation of the DMK government.

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly when the members of the AIADMK and the BJP wanted a debate on the Tasmac ‘scam’ but Speaker M Appavu denied permission.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami led a walkout of his party MLAs and told reporters that the AIADMK had asked the DMK government to own up moral responsibility for the Tasmac 'scam' and "tender resignation.”

The government didn't take any action even after the ED raid. We demand the DMK government should resign over this...ED has said there is corruption of more than Rs 1,000 crore. But there may be corruption of more than Rs 40,000 crore. The investigation is ongoing, Palaniswami said.

The BJP members too staged a walkout on a similar issue and protested against the government's move to change the rupee logo.

In a sharp reaction to the BJP state unit chief K Annamalai, Electricity and Prohibition Minister Senthilbalaji said, "First someone shares claims about Rs 1,000 crore (at Tasmac raid) in an interview... you know who it is. Later the Enforcement Directorate says the same Rs 1,000 crore. I believe this means a thousand things".