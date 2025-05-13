TN BJP to hold yatra celebrating India's victory in Operation Sindoor at Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday announced that the BJP is planning to organise a massive 'yatra' carrying the tricolor flag on Wednesday at Chennai to celebrate the victory of the armed forces in 'Operation Sindoor'.

In an effort to celebrate the victory, the Tamil Nadu BJP has decided to hold a large-scale yatra.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that India has launched a serious attack on Pakistan's terrorism, which is a training camp and a haven for terrorists working against world peace.

"Pakistan's terrorist training camps, which provided shelter to the Pahalgam killers, have been destroyed by our armed forces through Operation Sindoor," he noted.

He added that a yatra will be held in other major cities on May 15, in other district towns on May 16 and 17, and in assembly constituencies, taluks and large villages from May 18 to 23.