TN allocates Rs 1,964 crore for Chennai airport-Kilambakkam metro project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday allocated Rs 1,964 crore for Chennai Metro Rail's airport to Kilambakkam project.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the corridor is being constructed across 15.5 km.

The proposed extension will pass through Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, Perungalathur and Vandalur which will provide connectivity to the major transport hubs namely Kilambakkam Bus terminal, Airport and Tambaram Railway station.

The metro project will consist of 13 elevated stations at a completion cost of Rs 9,335 crore.