TN 2025-26 Budget to be live screened at 100 places in Chennai on March 14

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has made arrangements for the public to watch the state budget 2025-26 presentation live at 100 locations across Chennai.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the city corporation has announced that places including Central Railway Station, Murasoli Maran Park, Anna Nagar Tower Park, Koyambedu bus terminus, Marina Beach, Pondy Bazaar Road and Kathipara Park will be screening the state Budget for 2025-26 from 9.30 am.

State finance minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the budget for the 2025-26 financial year at the assembly hall in the state Secretariat on March 14.

Supplementary budget for the year will be presented the following Friday, on March 21, said Speaker M Appavu.