Tiruverkadu: Two men killed in separate incidents

CHENNAI: Two men were murdered in separate incidents in Tiruverkadu on Sunday and Monday, and the police have caught the accused in both cases.

Dillibabu of Periyar Nagar, a 25-year-old supervisor at a manufacturing unit in Mel Ayanambakkam near Tiruverkadu, was stabbed at his workplace on Sunday. Co-workers alerted the police, who moved Dillibabu's body to a government hospital for autopsy.

Investigations revealed that Vinoth (24) and Mohan (25) of Tiruverkadu were the assailants. Vinoth had suspected that Dillibabu was involved with his wife and ambushed him at his workplace to warn him. The situation escalated as Vinoth stabbed Dillibabu and fled. The police arrested the duo.

In another incident on Monday, a casual labourer was stabbed to death with a broken liquor bottle outside a Tasmac outlet in Koladi near Tiruverkadu. The deceased was Vignesh (30) of Selliamman Nagar, Koladi. He went to the Tasmac outlet with his friend, Karunakaran (27). According to the police, they had an argument after drinking, and Karunakaran fled after stabbing Vignesh with a broken bottle. A passerby rescued Vignesh and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. Karunakaran was also arrested.