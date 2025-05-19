Tiruvallur to revamp public spaces, build educational parks

CHENNAI: Residents of Tiruvallur will soon see their long-awaited demand for upgraded recreational and educational spaces fulfilled, as the district administration has finalised plans to transform areas around the collectorate.

The project includes an open-air reading space, a road safety park, and a STEM park, aimed at enhancing public engagement and learning.

District Collector M Pratap informed DT Next that the park near the collectorate entrance will be redesigned into an open reading zone. “Book lovers can enjoy a unique outdoor experience surrounded by greenery, three interconnected ponds, a gazebo, and ponds,” he said. “The space aims to blend nature with literacy, offering a tranquil environment for readers.”

For children, dedicated parks – one on road safety and another on STEM – are in the pipeline. The road safety park will create awareness and also provide hands-on learning of traffic rules. Emphasising the role of fostering responsible behaviour, Pratap added: “Children will gain practical knowledge of road safety rules and regulations through interactive setups.”

Additionally, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) park will bridge urban-rural educational gaps by offering Tiruvallur’s youth access to innovative learning tools. “This park will promote STEM education while serving as a recreational hub,” he added. “Both parks are built on 1-1.5 acres, with locations to be finalised and construction to begin shortly.”

Once operational, these spaces are expected to boost civic engagement, enrich childhood education, and elevate the district’s public infrastructure.