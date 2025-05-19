Begin typing your search...

    Tiruvallur to revamp public spaces, build educational parks

    The project includes an open-air reading space, a road safety park, and a STEM park, aimed at enhancing public engagement and learning.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 May 2025 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-19 01:20:08  )
    Tiruvallur to revamp public spaces, build educational parks
    X

    A park being constructed with a dedicated play area for kids 

    CHENNAI: Residents of Tiruvallur will soon see their long-awaited demand for upgraded recreational and educational spaces fulfilled, as the district administration has finalised plans to transform areas around the collectorate.

    The project includes an open-air reading space, a road safety park, and a STEM park, aimed at enhancing public engagement and learning.

    District Collector M Pratap informed DT Next that the park near the collectorate entrance will be redesigned into an open reading zone. “Book lovers can enjoy a unique outdoor experience surrounded by greenery, three interconnected ponds, a gazebo, and ponds,” he said. “The space aims to blend nature with literacy, offering a tranquil environment for readers.”

    For children, dedicated parks – one on road safety and another on STEM – are in the pipeline. The road safety park will create awareness and also provide hands-on learning of traffic rules. Emphasising the role of fostering responsible behaviour, Pratap added: “Children will gain practical knowledge of road safety rules and regulations through interactive setups.”

    Additionally, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) park will bridge urban-rural educational gaps by offering Tiruvallur’s youth access to innovative learning tools. “This park will promote STEM education while serving as a recreational hub,” he added. “Both parks are built on 1-1.5 acres, with locations to be finalised and construction to begin shortly.”

    Once operational, these spaces are expected to boost civic engagement, enrich childhood education, and elevate the district’s public infrastructure.

    Tiruvallureducational spacespublic spaces
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X