Tiruvallur prepares for heavy rain with precautionary measures in 133 high-risk areas

TIRUVALLUR: As many as 133 locations in Tiruvallur have been identified for additional precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the heavy rainfall and the northeast monsoon, said Tiruvallur Collector T Prabushankar.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecasted that the low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coasts, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall in these and also Puducherry over the next two days.

Warnings for extremely heavy rain have been issued for 15 districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

The Collector said all necessary preparations have been undertaken to face the upcoming northeast monsoon.

Special attention is being given to the 133 high-risk areas in Tiruvallur, where additional safety measures have been arranged. Furthermore, a 24-hour helpline (1077) has been set up for residents to report rain-related issues so that officials can address them promptly.