Tiruvallur goods train fire: EMU services on Chennai Central – Arakkonam section restored

CHENNAI: EMU services on the Chennai Central – Arakkonam section were restored on Monday morning, following disruption after a goods train carrying diesel caught fire and derailed near Tiruvallur.

Reports added that traffic is now restored on both up and down (slow) lines.

Train No 22650 Erode - Dr MGR Chennai Central Yercaud Express was the first train to pass the restored accident spot at 3 am on the up slow line at Tiruvallur.

Train No 12695 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram Express was the first train to pass the restored accident spot at 10 pm on the down slow line.

The massive fire in a diesel-laden goods train near Tiruvallur was fully doused after nearly seven hours on Sunday (July 13), with officials confirming that 18 wagons were gutted.

The fire, which broke out around 5.30 am, disrupted train services on the busy Chennai-Arakkonam line for several hours.

Diesel worth Rs 12 crore and 12.6 lakh litres of fuel were destroyed in the fire, according to Daily Thanthi.

Visuals from the site showed the 18 tankers, carrying 12.6 lakh litres of diesel (70,000 litres each), reduced to charred remains.