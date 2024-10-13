Tiruvallur: Class 9 student electrocuted while ironing clothes

CHENNAI: A tragic incident has shaken the Vidaiyur village in Tiruvallur district, where a class 9 student, Deepak Kumar, died after being electrocuted while ironing his school uniform.

Deepak, a student at the Vidaiyur Government School and son of Aribabu, was ironing his clothes at home last night when an electric shock from the iron box threw him off balance, leaving him unconscious.

His family immediately rushed him to the nearby government primary health center (PHC), where he was given first aid.

He was then transferred to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Deepak could not be saved.

Tiruvallur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, which has left the local community in mourning.