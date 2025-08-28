Tiruvallur: 16-year-old nursing student dies days after illegal abortion

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old nursing student from Tiruvallur district died on Tuesday at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, following an illegal abortion at a private clinic earlier this month, Daily Thanthi reported.

The girl was studying nursing at a private college in RK Pettai. Last month, doctors at a primary health centre found her to be five months pregnant.

Investigations revealed she had been in a relationship with a 17-year-old boy from the same area. The Tiruttani All Women Police registered a POCSO case against him and arrested him, but he was later released on bail.

Earlier this month, the girl’s parents had allegedly taken her to a private clinic in Pannur for an abortion. After her health worsened, she was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruttani and later shifted to Tiruvallur Government Hospital, where she died during treatment two days ago (August 26).

Police have arrested nurse Violet Kanik and assistant Haribabu of the Pannur clinic, and are also searching for the boy.