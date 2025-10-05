Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway gridlocked as thousands return home after holiday

CHENNAI: Vehicular movement on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway came to a grinding halt on Sunday, with commuters facing extreme hardship due to a massive traffic jam stretching from Perungalathur to Tambaram.

The congestion, which began in the evening, is primarily a result of a large influx of residents returning to Chennai after the long weekend for Ayudha Pooja and the quarterly school holidays.

The situation has been severely exacerbated by slow-moving, ongoing expansion work on the Irummbuliyur bridge near Perungalathur. This bottleneck has caused vehicles to crawl inch by inch, turning a typically short journey into an ordeal.

Reports indicate that vehicles travelling from southern districts towards Chennai are taking anywhere from one and a half to two hours to cover the mere 4-kilometre stretch between Perungalathur and Tambaram.

Many returning travellers had anticipated potential Monday morning delays and left their hometowns early to avoid getting caught in traffic and being late for work and school. However, their plans were thwarted as the severe congestion set in from Sunday evening itself, leaving countless motorists stranded and frustrated on the highway.