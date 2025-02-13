Begin typing your search...

    Tippler steals MTC bus, rams into concrete mixer in ECR

    Around 2 am on Thursday, he got onto a Route 109 bus (Broadway to Kovalam - TN 01 AN 3864) and drove off without authorisation

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Feb 2025 10:06 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-13 15:52:35  )
    Tippler steals MTC bus, rams into concrete mixer in ECR
    X

    L Abraham 

    CHENNAI: Miffed over a spat with a bus conductor, a tippler snuck into Tiruvanmiyur bus depot at midnight to drive off in a bus. His mission was almost successful until he collided the MTC vehicle with a concrete mixer truck on the ECR.

    L Abraham (33) is a Besant Nagar resident who works in Guduvanchery as a car interior decorator. While travelling to work on Wednesday, Abraham quarrelled with a bus conductor. Later that day, he consumed alcohol and arrived at the Tiruvanmiyur bus depot around 9 pm after work and fell asleep near the depot's entrance.

    Around 2 am on Thursday, he got onto a Route 109 bus (Broadway to Kovalam - TN 01 AN 3864) and drove off without authorisation. Destabilised by alcohol, Abraham rammed the bus into a concrete mixer truck near Akkarai checkpost. The truck's driver alerted police immediately.

    A police team reached the scene and nabbed Abraham. Finding him intoxicated, they handed him to Tiruvanmiyur police. Abraham narrated the event during the police questioning and was booked for theft.

    Metropolitan Transport CorporationThiruvanmiyur Police
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick