Tippler gets 10 years RI by Chennai court for killing mom in 2021

CHENNAI: A man who was arrested for the murder of his mother in 2021 was found guilty by a City court which sentenced him to ten years of rigorous imprisonment.

The accused, R Moorthy (31), was living with his parents, Ramalingam and Lakshmi at Thiru Vi Ka Street in Velachery. Police said that Moorthy was a habitual drinker and used to quarrel often with his family members asking them money to buy alcohol.

During one such incident in 2021, Moorthy assaulted his parents when they refused to give him money to buy alcohol and in the melee, he stabbed his mother Lakshmi, who died.

Velachery police registered a case of murder and arrested Moorthy. Police said that Moorthy was also a history sheeter.

After over three years of trial, the prosecution proved that Moorthy murdered his mother by producing documentary evidence.

The trial court sentenced the man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The top brass of the city police commended the efforts of Velachery police and other personnel who ensured conviction in a murder case.