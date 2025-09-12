Tipper lorry accident on Chennai-Tiruchy Highway causes massive 3-hour traffic jam

CHENNAI: A major traffic disruption occurred on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway early this morning after a tipper lorry went out of control and overturned, blocking the crucial roadway for over three hours.

The incident took place near Vandalur, a suburban area of Chennai, in the early hours of Friday (Sept 12). The driver, identified as Senthil (35) from Dindivanam in Villupuram district, was transporting goods to the Chennai Port.

According to preliminary reports, the tipper lorry was traveling at high speed when the driver suddenly lost control. The vehicle veered to the right, crashing into roadside barriers, large trees, and signal posts before coming to a halt diagonally across the highway.

The force of the impact was such that several trees were uprooted and fell across both sides of the road, severely obstructing all traffic flow. As a result, vehicular movement on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway was completely halted from around 5 am.

The blockage led to a massive tailback, with vehicles lined up for over two kilometers in both directions between Vandalur-Kilambakkam and Vandalur-Perungalathur.

A multi-agency response was launched to clear the chaos. Personnel from the Highways Department, the Maraimalai Nagar Fire Service, and the Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the spot. They worked to cut and remove the fallen trees and clear the overturned lorry and damaged signal posts from the road.

After concerted efforts, traffic was gradually restored and normalized after 8 am, nearly three hours after the initial incident.

Meanwhile, the driver, Senthil, has been taken into custody for further investigation. Police are probing whether the accident was caused by driver fatigue or if he was under the influence of alcohol while driving.