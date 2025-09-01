Tight security blanket over Chennai Airport ahead of President Murmu's two-day visit

CHENNAI: A high-level security review meeting was conducted at the Chennai Old Airport on Sunday , following which the entire complex has been placed under a stringent, three-day security cordon in view of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from Tuesday.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Tuesday, September 2. According to the detailed itinerary, she will fly in from Mysuru, Karnataka, on a special Indian Air Force flight, landing at the Chennai Old Airport at 11:40 am. She will be accorded a red carpet welcome upon arrival.

From the airport, the President will proceed by car to the Trade Centre in Nandambakkam to attend and address a function. Post the event, she will travel to the Raj Bhavan (Governor's official residence) in Guindy for rest and an overnight stay.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, President Murmu will depart from Raj Bhavan and return to the Chennai old airport. She will then fly to Tiruchy to attend a convocation ceremony at the Central University in Thiruvarur district, which she will reach by helicopter. Her schedule also includes a special darshan at the renowned Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam before departing for Delhi from the Trichy airport.

In anticipation of this high-profile visit, security has been massively intensified. The security review meeting was attended by senior airport officials, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers, Intelligence Bureau officials, Special Protection Group (SPG) officers, and high-ranking Chennai city police officials.

Strict regulations have been imposed on offices, including Cargo and Courier services, within the old airport complex. Employees have been mandated to wear their identity cards at all times. Even contract and temporary staff required for runway and apron maintenance will be subjected to multi-layered security checks before being granted entry through the old airport gate. Security personnel have been instructed to be vigilant and monitor for any suspicious activity.

Authorities have confirmed that the enhanced security cordon around the Chennai Old Airport will be in effect from Monday morning until Wednesday night.