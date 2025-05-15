Three thefts, over 140 sovereigns lost: Chennai residents on alert

CHENNAI: Three separate thefts in Saidapet, Anna Nagar and Neelankarai have cost victims over 140 sovereigns and have raised alarm among residents.

A jewellery shop worker stole 53 sovereigns of jewels from Sayar Jewellery on Bazaar Road, Saidapet. The suspect, Rohit, had quit his job a few days ago to tend to his ailing mother in Rajasthan. However, he rejoined work last week after gaining the shop owner's trust, as they both are from the same town in Rajasthan. The owner found 53 sovereign of bracelets missing from the locker. The shop's CCTV footage confirmed that Rohit took the jewels before closing the store and absconded. Search for Rohit is under way based on a complaint, and he is suspected to have fled to his native town.

Meanwhile, in Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar, private firm employee Padmanabhan (60) reported the theft of 35 sovereigns of jewels from his house, which were part of his mother's collection. He listed his domestic help, Poovizhi alias Stella and her husband Bharathi as suspects.

Similarly, retired techie Maheshkumar (60) and his wife reported the theft of 60 sovereigns of jewellery, among other valuables, from his house in Neelankarai. The pair suspected that the Nepalese couple employed as domestic help, Ramas (25) and Vinitha (23), were behind the act, as they were reported to be missing with their child.