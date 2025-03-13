Three smuggled exotic animals die, flyers from Malaysia held

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized exotic animals that were smuggled from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and arrested two passengers. By the time the officials rescued the animals, a civet and two gibbons had died.

Based on intelligence inputs, the Customs officials intercepted two passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur. During the examination of their baggage, the officials found that both passengers were carrying exotic wildlife species.

Following this, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau was alerted and the officials from the bureau identified the animals as silvery lutung, Sumatran white beard palm civet, marbled polecats, and four eastern grey gibbons. Among them, the Sumatran white beard palm civet and two Eastern grey gibbons were dead.

The officers arrested both passengers who were remanded in judicial custody. The animals were given food and water before they were sent back to the country of origin.