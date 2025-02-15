Trio posing as cops robs man of Rs 17 lakh near Marina Beach

CHENNAI: Days after a man was waylaid near Marina Beach and robbed of Rs 17 lakh by three men who posed as policemen, the city police arrested the accused on Friday.

On February 10, the victim, Mahadeer Mohammed (27) of Royapettah, was carrying Rs 17 lakh cash that his brother had given him to deposit in the bank when he was conned.

He was riding the two-wheeler from Mannadi towards Royapettah when two bikes intercepted him near Kamarajar Salai. The three men on the bike claimed to be policemen and demanded Mohammed provide documents for the cash he was carrying. Before Mohammed could react, they took the cash bag and told him to collect it from the police station.

Mohammed informed his brother and realised that he had been cheated, after which a formal complaint was filed at Marina police station.

A police team led by the Inspector (Crime) conducted investigations and perused CCTV cameras and zeroed in on the suspects. On Friday, Police arrested Bava (31) of Coimbatore, Vijayaraj (34) of Coimbatore and Arun Tamizhchelvan (24) of Tuticorin district.

Investigations revealed that the trio brought jewellery and home appliances with the stolen money. Police secured Rs 1.75 lakh cash, six sovereign gold jewellery and other valuables from the accused. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.