Three more arrested in Puzhal home invasion case

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested three more accused in the Puzhal home invasion that occurred eleven days ago. The gang had decamped with Rs 25 lakh in cash and 13 sovereigns of jewellery. The police have recovered the stolen items.
Vijayakumar, who runs a garment business in Manipur, resides in Mahaveer Garden with his wife, two daughters and mother. On January 30, a gang of masked men entered the house, tied the hands and legs of all the residents and gagged them to prevent them from calling for help.
The assailants then ransacked the house, specifically targeting a steel bureau from which they stole the cash and gold.
The Puzhal police registered a case and arrested two men - Rahul (28) of Ennore and Praveen Kumar (26) of Puzhal, on February 2. The police teams were on the lookout for the gang members who were hiding in Ooty and later shifted their location.
On Monday, a special team arrested Pugalendhi (25) of Vyasarpdi, Abishek (20) of Tiruttani and Johnson (25) of Sholavaram. The police recovered eight sovereigns of stolen gold and Rs 3.5 lakh cash from them.
All three accused are history sheeters and have at least three criminal cases against them.