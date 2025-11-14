Three juveniles held in Mint Street phone-snatching case

CHENNAI: Three juveniles aged 17, 14 and 15 were arrested by the Seven Wells Police Station Crime Wing in connection with a phone-snatching incident reported at Mint Street, Chennai. Police said the trio was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on 13 November 2025 and later admitted to a government observation home.

According to police, the case relates to an incident on 8 October this year, when Hemalatha, aged 45, a resident of Old Washermenpet and an employee of a private firm, was walking near Old Vinayagar Temple on Mint Street while speaking on her mobile phone. Three persons on a two-wheeler allegedly snatched the device from her hand and fled.

Acting on her complaint at the Seven Wells Police Station Crime Wing, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. The crime wing team, led by the Inspector of Police, identified and questioned the three juveniles in connection with the offence. Police also seized the two-wheeler reportedly used in the snatching.