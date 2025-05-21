Three in car injured after it slams on barricades near Marina beach

CHENNAI: Four persons in a car were injured after the car crashed onto the barricades on Kamarajar Salai near Marina Beach early Tuesday morning.

Police said that the car was driven gana singer, Vimala (31), a trans woman. A resident of Chintadripet, Vimala was on a joyride with her friends, Arunkumar (34) of Madipakkam, Shanmugam (40) of Teynampet and another person.

Vimala had been over-speeding when she was driving near Gandhi statue and crashed onto the barricades along the road and came to a halt. Passerby rushed to their rescue and personnel from the Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) too reached the scene.

Vimala told the police that a two-wheeler rider had swerved to the middle of the road and that she had manoeuvred the car to avoid hitting the two-wheeler, which resulted in the car crash.

Anna Square TIW have registered a case and are investigating. Police are also subjecting Vimala to medical check-up to find if she was inebriated while driving.