Three IIT-M professors bag Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025

CHENNAI: Three eminent professors from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have been conferred with the prestigious Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025, the nation’s highest honour for exceptional contributions to science, technology, and innovation.

“This year’s awardees, professors Thalappil Pradeep, Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, and Shweta Prem Agrawal, have brought glory to IIT Madras, reaffirming its position as a global leader in cutting-edge research and technological advancement,” a release from the Institute said.

Instituted by the Government of India, the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar celebrates exemplary scientific achievements that have significantly strengthened the nation’s innovation ecosystem. The awards are presented under four categories, Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, and Vigyan Team.

Prof. Thalappil Pradeep, Department of Chemistry, received the Vigyan Shri award for his path-breaking research in clean water technologies and molecular materials. A globally acclaimed scientist and Padma Shri awardee, his pioneering work in affordable water purification has transformed lives across rural India.

Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Department of Electrical Engineering, and head of IIT Madras’ Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre and Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre, was honoured under the Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar category for his impactful innovations in affordable medical devices and large-scale brain imaging technologies, benefiting over 15 million patients worldwide.

Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, was also awarded under the same category for her groundbreaking contributions to cryptography and post-quantum security, enabling advanced data protection and encrypted machine learning.

Congratulating the awardees, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, “Their achievements reflect not only individual brilliance but also the innovative spirit that defines our institution. Their success inspires the next generation to advance science and technology for the nation’s growth.”