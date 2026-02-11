Three held for robbing women staff at knifepoint in Velachery spa

M Dhanalakshmi (24), who runs the spa at the first floor of an apartment complex in Velachery, said she and two other women staff were at the establishment when two men came there on February 7.

After they made indecent proposals, Dhanalakshmi asked them to leave. Soon, the men were joined by three other men who were waiting downstairs.



The five-member gang threatened the women with knives and made them part with their 5.5 sovereign jewellery and six mobile phones, and fled the scene after damaging the CCTVs.

The Velachery registered a case and began searching for the suspects based on the description given by the woman.