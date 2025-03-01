Three held for posing as Chennai Corporation officials, attempting to get money from fish vendor

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have arrested three persons who posed as Chennai Corporation's health department officials and attempted to get money from a fish vendor in the pretext of ensuring a vending license.

The trio were arrested based on a complaint from G Loganathan (49), a License Inspector with the civic body.

On Wednesday evening, Loganathan was on rounds at the West Canal Bank Road when he noticed the suspicious trio engaging with a fish vendor there. On inquiring, Loganathan learnt that the trio were posing as a License Inspector and his aides and had taken Rs 15,800 from a fish vendor after which he alerted the police.

Chintadripet Police rushed to the scene and secured the trio -- S Paulraj alias Rohith (30) of Royapuram, A Chandrasekar (37) of Pudupet and C Babu (30) of Korukkupet. Police said that the three of them had created bogus ID cards as if they were Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) employees. The three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.