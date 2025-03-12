Three Govt medical college students arrested for ganja possession in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three postgraduate medical students of Madras Medical College were arrested on Monday after police seized ganja and painkiller tablets from their hostel room.

The police conducted checks at the men's hostel based on a complaint from the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Dr E Theranirajan, about drug abuse in the PG Men's hostel.

A team conducted searches and recovered 149 grams of ganja and four vials of ketamine from their room and arrested the occupants of the room - Tharun, Jeyanth, and Sanjay Rathinavel. A search is on for another roommate of theirs, police said.

Based on the investigations conducted with the medical students, the police traced their supplier and alerted the Kotturpuram Police, who picked him up from his residence in Little Mount. The arrested person was identified as Rodney Rodrigo (26).

In another incident, Taramani police arrested two persons from Tripura, including a minor girl, for possession of heroin. Based on a tip-off about the movement of drugs in their jurisdiction, a team apprehended the suspects near Tiruvanmiyur MRTS railway station.

As they gave evasive replies, police checked their bag and found 130 grams of heroin and Rs 30,000 cash. The arrested person was identified as Sohail Hussain (22) of Tripura. He was remanded in judicial custody while his 17-year-old girlfriend was sent to a government home.

In another incident in Kilpauk, city police arrested Ricky K Antony and seized 3.5 grams of methamphetamine from him.