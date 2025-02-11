Three family members in Chennai succumb to burns from gas leak fire

CHENNAI: Three people of the same family succumbed to burns caused by a gas leak-triggered fire without responding to treatment at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased were R Veerakumar (62), a daily wage labourer, his wife V Lakshmi (54), a domestic worker, and their son-in-law T Gunasekaran (45), an employee at a private firm. The fire took place on February 4.

According to police, a new gas cylinder was installed at their house.

Gunasekaran, who stepped out of the bathroom, detected the gas smell and alerted his mother-in-law.

As they hurried to rectify the situation, the gas spread to the living room, and the oil lamp triggered a massive fire.

Veerakumar was also injured in the fire as he was entering the kitchen.

Neighbours rushed the victims to the hospital, but Gunasekaran died on Sunday, while the other two succumbed to burns on Monday.