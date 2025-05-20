Three caught for assaulting SI in Thoraipakkam

CHENNAI: The city police arrested three people who assaulted a police sub-inspector who intervened when they were causing public nuisance and assaulted a man in Kottivakkam on Sunday night.

Sub-Inspector Jebasingh, attached to the crime wing of Thoraipakkam police station, was on patrol when he noticed the trio creating a ruckus near an eatery on Old Mahabalipuram Road.

The SI intervened and asked the trio to disperse when the three ganged up and started verbally abusing the police personnel. Soon, the situation escalated, and they diverted their assault on the sub-inspector and fled the scene.

After treatment for his injuries, the SI filed a complaint at Thoraipakkam police station, based on which a police team secured the gang - V Vijay (28), A Satish Kumar (38) and A Ranjith Kumar (31) on Tuesday.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.