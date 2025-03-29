Three Assam guest workers held for heroin possession in Pudupet

CHENNAI: The anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU) of the city police secured three guest workers from Assam with 17 grams of heroin. All three of them were employed at the two-wheeler repair sheds in Pudupet.

Based on a tip-off about the transfer of narcotics near the Aavin booth in Pudupet, the ANIU team was holding surveillance. On noticing the trio loitering suspiciously, the team questioned them. As they gave evasive replies, police searched them and found heroin sachets concealed inside the shirt collars and in sleeve folds.

The trio- Thadhul Islam (26), Rahipur Rahman Khan (36), and Asgar Ali (21) were handed over to the Egmore police, who arrested them. Police also seized 1.15 kg of oral tobacco and Rs 1,950 in cash, two mobile phones from their rooms.

The arrested persons told the police that they received the narcotic substances through a courier, which they peddled here. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.