Three arrested in two separate assault incidents near Kalpakkam

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old employee identified as Mohammad Rizad who works at a juice shop on East Coast Road in Pudupattinam near Kalpakkam was assaulted by two men, Kumar (34) and Kumar (30) after they became upset over a delayed juice order.

Rizad sustained injuries in the attack while the two men were arrested by the Kalpakkam police, said a Daily Thanthi report.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man, identified as Prakash from Ayapakkam, was arrested by the Sathurangapattinam police for attacking a local resident with a knife after the latter asked him for some alcohol.

The incident occurred on a bridge in Vayalur near Kalpakkam, where Prakash, along with his friend Murthy, was drinking alcohol. The two men were approached by locals Vignesh and Babu, who were also drinking in the area. They reportedly asked Prakash for some alcohol which led to a dispute between the two groups. Prakash then attacked one of the locals with a knife.