Three arrested in Marina Beach laptop theft and knife-point robbery

CHENNAI: Police have arrested three individuals linked to both a laptop theft and a separate knife-point robbery that occurred at Marina Beach earlier this month. The stolen laptop has been recovered.

The arrests follow investigations into two distinct complaints filed at the Marina Police Station

Vinoth, a resident of Velachery, reported that while he and a friend were walking on the beach after parking his car on the service road behind the Kannagi statue around 10:00 pm on August 9, unknown persons broke into the vehicle. They stole a laptop bag containing a laptop, crucial documents (including Aadhaar and PAN cards), and Rs. 1,400 in cash.

Anbarasu (46), a daily wage worker from Namakkal residing near the beach, reported being robbed while sleeping on the sands behind the Thiruvalluvar statue around midnight on August 13.

Three men woke him up, threatened him with a knife, and stole Rs 1,800 he was carrying.

Acting on these complaints, the Marina Police Station team arrested three suspects identified as Parthiban (29), residing in Triplicane, Marina, Danush (21), residing in Makkan Street, Royapettah and

Selva (24), residing in Canal Road, Triplicane.

During the arrests, Vinoth's stolen laptop was recovered from the suspects' possession. Police inquiries revealed the suspects have prior criminal records: Parthiban faces four previous cases, Danush faces two, and Selva faces one.

The arrested trio were produced before a magistrate on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.