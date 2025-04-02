Three arrested for hurling petrol bombs at rival gang

CHENNAI: Police arrested a group of men who hurled petrol bombs during a clash in Madipakkam at midnight on Monday.

Ranjith Kumar (20) lived with his college-going sister and parents in Ullagaram. Nelson (19), a delivery agent from Nanganallur, was in a relationship with Ranjith's sister. On discovering this, Nelson's parents marched to Ranjith's home and warned the girl not to talk with their son, following which she was sent to her grandparents' house.

Nelson, in turn, warned Ranjith to keep away from the relationship and took Ranjith's bike away on the condition that he bring his sister back. Ranjith and his friends attacked Nelson and his friends and took away one of their bikes in retaliation.

The gangs met at midnight on Monday at Barathi Cross Street to fight the issue out. Nelson's gang hurled petrol bombs at the rivals, but no one was injured. Police showed up at the spot, on information, and broke up the fight.

Nelson and his friends, Jayakumar (20) and Gokul (19), were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. The police also registered a case against Ranjith and five of his friends. They were released on bail.