Threatened by burglars at knifepoint, says Tamil actor Sona

CHENNAI: Actor Sona in an interview to Thanthi TV claimed that she was threatened at knife-point by two men who came to rob her on Thursday evening.

She said that two intruders had jumped over the compound wall of the actor's Maduravoyal residence and tried to steal the AC unit installed outside the house.

On hearing noises, Sona's dog began to bark, alerting the actor who came outside to enquire.

Upon spotting the two intruders, she screamed at them but they took out a knife and threatened her. Reportedly, Sona tried to flee but she fell and suffered minor injuries.

The two men then took their two-wheelers and escaped from the spot, Sona said.

Later, the Maduravoyal police reached the spot and conducted an investigation using CCTV footage.

Actor Sona is well-known for her roles in popular Tamil films like Shahjahan, Jithan, Kuselan, and Mirugam.