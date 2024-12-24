Thousands participate in Margazhi Ashtami Meenakshi temple Car fest

MADURAI: The 'Margazhi Ashtami Car Festival’ of the world-renowned Sri Meenakshi-Sundareswarar Temple was held with traditional pomp and gaiety here on Monday.

Religious fervour permeated the temple town, and thousands of devotees, especially women, congregated this morning, pulling the aesthetically decorated chariots with devotion through the East, South, West, and North Masi streets around the temple in the city.

Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Piriyavidai were taken in a chariot, while Goddess Meenakshi was taken in another.

The chariot of Goddess Meenakshi was drawn by women devotees, which is a special feature of the Margazhi Ashtami festival.

The devotees chanted 'Hara Hara Sankara, Meenakshi Sundara' while pulling the chariots.

The chariot festival is celebrated on the 'Thei Pirai Ashtami' (the waning of the Moon in the Lunar cycle) day during the auspicious Tamil month of 'Margazhi' (Margashirsha in Sanskrit). Devotees celebrate the event by blowing conches and beating traditional drums.

The devotees collected rice to keep in their houses, scattered by Sivacharyas along the procession route -- a traditional practice which they believed would eradicate hunger and diseases.

Special pujas were offered to the deities on the occasion.

A large number of police personnel were deployed around the procession route to regulate the crowd and also to ensure that the chariots reach their destination without any hindrances.